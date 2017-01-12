Our Picks For This Weekend, Jan. 13-15

This weekend, improve your Nordic skiing with expert coaches, try out a fat bike, race against family members and celebrate winter at Stowe’s Winter Carnival.

14 | Ladies Nordic Ski Expo, Stowe, Vt.

The Catamount Trail Association and Trapp Family Lodge host this opportunity for women to work on classic, skate and backcountry skiing, taught by some of the best female instructors in the Northeast. catamounttrail.org

14 | FatBike RoundUp, Ripton, Vt.

A day of fatbiking at Rikert Nordic Center in collaboration with Green Mountain Bikes and Frog Hollow Bikes. rikertnordic.com

14-28 | Stowe Winter Carnival, Stowe, Vt.

Stowe’s 43rd Winter Carnival returns with sports events, ice carving competitions, ski movies, Kids Carnival Kaos, a broomball tournament and a beer garden. stowewintercarnival.com

**16 | Mad River Glen Family Tournament, Waitsfield, Vt.

Mad River Glen’s most popular race pits generations against each other to find the overall family winner. madriverglen.com **This event has been postponed.