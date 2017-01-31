unnamed-3
Our Picks For This Weekend, Feb. 2-5

From a 10K obstacle race, to a giant Penguin Plunge into Lake Champlain, to backcountry tours, a rowing competition and a presentation about international rock climbing, this weekend is sure to keep you busy. 

Thurs. Feb. 2 | Rock Climbing Abroad And At Home, Waterbury, Vt. 

PetraCliffs’ Andrea Charest speaks about her experience climbing and backcountry skiing internationally. gmara.org

Sat. Feb 4 | Special Olympics Vermont Penguin Plunge, Burlington, Vt. 

Plunge into frigid Lake Champlain to raise money for sports training during Special Olympics, Vermont’s largest annual fundraiser. specialolympics.org

Sat. Feb 4 | Polar Bear Obstacle Challenge, Benson, Vt. 

At the Shale Hill Adventure Center, unlimited bragging rights go to whomever completes the most laps of this 10K, 80-obstacle in 8 hours. shalehilladventure.com

Sunday, Feb. 5 | Brandon Gap Backcountry Area Ski and Splitboard Tour, Brandon, Vt. 

Join RASTA, The Catamount Trail Association and VTBC in an exploration of more than 15,000 vertical feet of backcountry terrain. The six-hour-long tour is open to all abilities. rastavt.org

Sunday, Feb. 5 | Oarsmen Ski Classic, Stafford, Vt. 

Watch former Olympians and Dartmouth rowers battle it out on the snow for winter bragging rights. staffordnordicskiing.com

*Featured photo: Middlebury resident Brian LaDeau participates in last year’s Polar Bear Obstacle Challenge in Benson, Vt.  Courtesy of Paul & Christine Kipphut/Memorevents. 

