This weekend, celebrate Mother’s Day with a 5K fueled by the Women’s Marches, a half marathon along the Lewis Creek or a slalom course on the Winooski River.

13 | Lewis Covered Bridges 5K/10K and Half Marathon, Charlotte

Race Vermont hosts an out-and-back half marathon through scenic Charlotte, along the Lewis Creek and through covered bridges.

13 | 17th Annual Consignment and Sale Swap, Brattleboro

The Brattleboro Outing Club hosts a gear swap for paddle boats and equipment. Drop off canoes, kayaks, shells, rowboats, SUPs and small sailboats on Friday and Saturday morning, then shop.

14 | Persist 5K, Burlington

Born from the energy of the Women’s Marches, the Persist 5K Run/Walk benefits the Vermont Women’s Fund. Pink hats encouraged.

14 | Fiddlehead Slalom, Montpelier

Race a slalom course on Class II rapids in the Winooski River. Practice runs will be held on Saturday, with finals on Sunday.