The Best Of Mother’s Day Weekend
This weekend, celebrate Mother’s Day with a 5K fueled by the Women’s Marches, a half marathon along the Lewis Creek or a slalom course on the Winooski River.
13 | Lewis Covered Bridges 5K/10K and Half Marathon, Charlotte
Race Vermont hosts an out-and-back half marathon through scenic Charlotte, along the Lewis Creek and through covered bridges.
13 | 17th Annual Consignment and Sale Swap, Brattleboro
The Brattleboro Outing Club hosts a gear swap for paddle boats and equipment. Drop off canoes, kayaks, shells, rowboats, SUPs and small sailboats on Friday and Saturday morning, then shop.
Born from the energy of the Women’s Marches, the Persist 5K Run/Walk benefits the Vermont Women’s Fund. Pink hats encouraged.
14 | Fiddlehead Slalom, Montpelier
Race a slalom course on Class II rapids in the Winooski River. Practice runs will be held on Saturday, with finals on Sunday.