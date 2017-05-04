Spring is in full-force this weekend with classic events like the Peak Ultra, Sweetest Half, Champlain Classic and the Steve Zemianek Bennington Road Race.

5-6 | 2017 Peak Ultra, Pittsfield

Recreational to elite-level runners have the choice of running 10, 30, 50, 100 or 500 miles on cross-country trails. www.peak.com

6-7 | Paddlefest, Saratoga Springs, NY

Test the newest canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards at the largest on-water sale in the east. Attend water-sport-related clinics, demos, lectures and classes, and enjoy food and fun for the whole family. mountainmanoutdoors.com

7 | The Sweetest Half, Middlebury Maple Run, Middlebury

Middlebury hosts its signature spring half marathon starting and finishing at Porter Medical Center and running through town and on scenic dirt roads. Finishers get maple syrup and a post-race party. New for 2017, there will also be a 3-mile fun run with the same start and finish. www.middleburymaplerun.com

7 | 27th Annual Champlain Classic, Shelburne

This classic road race starts at the Shelburne Town Hall and traverses a packed gravel trail with numerous lake views. champlainclassic.com

7 | Run/Walk For Jim

The 5K race runs on a paved loop in picturesque St. Albans. Top finishers win apple pies. Proceeds aid residents with cancer and catastrophic illness. active.com

7 | 39th Annual Steve Zemianek Bennington Road Race

A long-standing tradition in southern Vermont, the “Zem-Benn” starts with a half-mile fun run for kids, followed by 3.8-mile and 10-mile races. runreg.com