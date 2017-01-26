Our Picks For This Weekend, Jan 27-29

From the Craftsbury Marathon to a full day of snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, there’s plenty to do this weekend.

Sat. 1/28 | Craftsbury Marathon, Craftsbury, Vt.

The 36th Craftsbury Marathon, the largest ski marathon in New England, features a redesigned course aimed at reducing the number of laps racers have to ski. Distances include 16.5K, 33K and 50K. skireg.com

Sat. 1/28 | Winter Trails Day at Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Cambridge, Vt.

This annual celebration of snowshoeing and cross-country skiing is free for novices and nationally sponsored by the Snow Sports Industries of America to encourage newcomers to these winter sports. smuggs.com

1/29 | Mountain Dew Vertical Challenge Series, Woodstock, Vt.

Suicide Six hosts the ninth event in a series of free, casual ski and snowboard races for kids and all ages. The festival is held at various ski resorts throughout the Northeast. skiverticalchallenge.com

43rd Annual Stowe Winter Carnival

Stowe’s annual carnival ends this Saturday. Don’t miss snow golf and volleyball, ice carving competitions, ski movies, kids’ events, tournaments and a beer garden. stowewintercarnival.com

Featured photo: Racers at the start of the Craftsbury Marathon. Photo courtesy Kris Dobie/Craftsbury Outdoor Center