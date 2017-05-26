The One That Got Away

On a cold day on Caspian Lake, a fisherman meets his match. By Peter Shea

From just the angling standpoint, the week will stand as a qualified success. It was easy-going fishing. Yours truly and one or two of my eight- to twelve-year-old companions would spend the last of each day’s hours boat fishing for Caspian Lake’s gift to nature — its rainbow trout.

Aside from a steady trickle of pan trout, we had counted five great fish on our lines. In our ill-conceived persistence with 4X fine tippet, three of these silver missiles broke o before we got to say hello. We brought one 18-incher to the net and released it. The other…well, here is that story:

In perfect accord with a cool week of intermittent thundershowers, my last morning broke cloudy. The thermometer read in the lower fifties. By nine o’clock, a low fog at the northern end of Capsian was being quickly dissipated by a freshening gale from the north. It was enough of a blow to put a modest chop on the open water.

I cast off about 9:30 a.m. Warmly dressed and wearing a life vest, my torso felt like an over-battered corn dog. When there was a hundred feet between the dock and me, I dropped The Doctor off the stern. I gradually stripped out 60 feet of the sinking tip line and was in business.

The waves measured well shy of a foot, but it was still constant hard work to keep my bearing in the wind. Ordinarily when trolling, I used to keep a foot on the rod butt and the edge of the reel, to prevent it from giving any line to the fish on the strike. If the rod is pointed up, it is nearly impossible for a fish to pull it out of the boat.

Almost a mile into my journey, I was sweating and a little disappointed. The Doctor, following in my wake, 70 feet back and about 10 to 15 feet down, had been totally ignored. I though about changing flies. Maybe a Gray Ghost?

I twisted around to get my bearings on two Adirondack lawn chairs on the shore.

How about a Wooly Worm?

The thought of changing flies instantly vaporized as the reel shrieked and whined like a banshee, sending a full charge of adrenaline through me. I whipped around just in time to see my rod and reel bound out of the back of the boat with a preternatural velocity.

In turning to get my bearing I momentarily had lifted my foot off its perch on the reel and rod butt. The quirky timing of the trout’s strike beat a thousand-to-one odds.

There were no expletives. Not even a groan or a grunt. There was, however, a grabbing gesture, and an ineffectual dive to the back of the boat, sufficient only to provide me a good vantage.

There, I saw my rod, reel and line traveling at a 30-degree angle downward and away from the rear of boat. For a moment, my arms remained extended in the direction of my former outfit, and then I hit the oars hard, backing the boat toward the apparent direction of the flsh’s flight.