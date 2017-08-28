Mike Barton: A Badass Dad

VS: What kind of racing do you like best?

MB: I like gravel best. It’s unpredictable and you need bike handling skills, power and aerobic ability. you’re rid- ing in a bit of a pack, unlike mountain bike racing. It’s an individual effort but you are racing with friends.

VS: How do you have time to train?

MB: Part of my training revolves around commuting. My most direct commute is seven miles on either mountain bike trails or roads but there are numerous other options that allow me to add to that commute. The long way home can be as much as 75 miles.

VS: What are some other races you did this year?

MB: I rode the Tour of the Battenkill which had a new format this year. Dave Zabriskie [retired professional bike racer] was there and I beat him by seven minutes and the race. I was part of a two-man breakaway for 70 miles of a 75-mile race. I did the Rasputista Spring Classic this year and came in third. Both of those are races I’d love to do again. I really like the Vermont 50. I won that three years in a row and have the course record but last year I had a mechanical problem. In 2016, I did the Green Mountain Stage Race as a Master and I try to fit that in when I can. I’ve done a number of Ironman Triathlons but I’ve decided to focus more on cycling because of the demands of my family and my job which is fairly high stress. I’m a research and revelopment engineer and I work on projects as diverse as cryogenics, lasers, high-temper- ature superconductors and electro-mechanical sys- tems. Because of work and family, I really have to pick and choose my events.

VS: Do you ride with your daughters?

MB: They’ve been riding in the chariot bike since they were born. Last year we did 1,300 miles together. They also have their own tricycles. Last year I got hit by a car and needed surgery to repair my thumb so I rode indoors and I made them both little stationary trainers so they could ride with me. Biking and being outdoors has become a way of life to them. They’d rather be in the bike chariot than the car.