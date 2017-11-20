Burlington, Vermont (November 20, 2017) – RunVermont and the People’s United Bank Vermont City Marathon have proudly announced that Olympic Medalist and Boston Marathon Champion, Meb Keflezighi will be their guest for the 30th edition of Vermont’s best road race. He will be involved in every aspect of Race Weekend activities with many opportunities to meet runners and fans alike.

Meb Keflezighi is perhaps the most accomplished distance runner in the US. His running resume is beyond compare: • 2014 Boston Marathon Champion • 2014 USA Half Marathon Champion • 2012 USA Olympic Marathon Trials Champion • 2009 ING New York City Marathon Champion • 2009 USA Marathon Champion • Four-time Olympian 2004 • 2004 Olympic Marathon Silver Medalist.

“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, the presence of one of the most recognizable and well-loved runners will only add to the excitement. And to run with Meb on the streets of Burlington, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Peter Delaney, Executive Director of RunVermont.

“I am excited to visit Vermont for the first time and attend the People’s United Bank Vermont City Marathon festivities. I look forward to meeting all of my supporters and celebrating the race’s 30th anniversary,” said Meb Keflezighi.

There will be an opportunity to “Run with Meb” as part of his Relay Team on marathon day. RunVermont is accepting personal inspirational stories from runners. The four runners with the most inspirational stories will be chosen to run on Meb’s team.

Meb Keflezighi will be present at The Sport & Fitness Expo Saturday, May 26. He will toe the line with all the other runners of the People’s United Bank Vermont City Marathon & Relay on Sunday, May 27. Mr. Keflezighi will appear courtesy of VermontVacation.com and the Vermont Convention Bureau.

The People’s United Bank Vermont City Marathon is the largest sporting event in Vermont with over 8000 runners competing in the marathon and relay events. It is a fast and spectator friendly course; highlighting the historic city streets as well as the majestic lake and mountain views of Burlington, VT. The People’s United Bank Vermont City Marathon brings over three million dollars to Vermont annually. For more information about the event or to get involved, go to www.runvcm.org.