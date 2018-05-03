“Ben is good, really good,” says Haller, who works for Orvis and took 15th in the contest.

Wilcox grew up skiing and hiking the flanks of Mount Mansfield. His grandfather tapped 3,000 sugar maples using a team of horses to collect the buckets of sap and bring them to the sugarhouse, a mile into the woods. His father, on retirement, followed suit. Wilcox seemed destined to go into the business too. Instead, after getting his B.A. in Business Administration at the University of Maine, he went to work in sales for Pepsi. In Maine, Wilcox also became a Registered Maine Guide (Vermont doesn’t have a similar program).

“I soon realized the corporate world was not the lifestyle I wanted,” he says. “And I missed Vermont.”

After six years, he came back and went to work with his dad, tapping the 26,000 trees on their Underhill property.

“When I moved back, I was bummed to find the trout population had plummeted,” he recalls. But last season, something changed.

In April 2017, Wilcox headed out one day to fish a river that flows through his grandfather’s old farm, a minute from where he grew up. “When I was a kid, this river had a well-deserved reputation for producing big wild browns,” he wrote in his fishing report. “I recall so clearly standing on the bank with my dad and watching two huge brown trout holding under a log. I would fish the river frequently and always seemed to have good luck.

“I am unsure of what really happened, but in recent years, in the spring, before the river was stocked, my outings nearly always resulted in no fish. In fact, I don’t think I had caught a fish in the river for more than six years. After catching some wild fish in a small tributary last year, I decided I’d give it a try. When the wild brown took my fly, I was ecstatic. It was a great way to start my season.”

Living in Richmond, Wilcox likes to fish the Winooski where he goes for bass and trout in the summer and heads to some of the other rivers that spill into Lake Champlain for steelhead and landlocked Atlantic salmon in the fall. He chronicles the fishing conditions, the hatches, the flies he uses on his website—everything except the spots he heads to.