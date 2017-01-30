Mat Fraser’s 5 Essential Moves

For a total workout, you can find a CrossFit program near you. Or, according to Mat Fraser, you can also keep it simple by building your own routine with these five classic moves.

When Greg Glassman—a cyclist, gymnast and weightlifter—wanted to start a jack-of-all-trades-type program that enabled athletes to become well-rounded and physically prepared for anything life might bring, he founded CrossFit. Sixteen years later, the program is wildly popular. More than 7,000 gyms exist across the country, including 11 in Vermont. (For a list, see the course finder map on www.crossfit.com.)

CrossFit encourages members to build 10 particular physical qualities: strength, stamina, cardiovascular/respiratory endurance, flexibility, power, speed, coordination, balance, accuracy and agility. The program includes weightlifting, sprinting and gymnastics, and other key high-intensity regimens that vary depending on the day. Using consistent variables, such as specific distances, movements, and weights, the CrossFit program strives to produce measurable results.

CrossFit’s “WOD,” or workout of the day, is completely scalable depending on fitness level. In other words, a workout might call for squats with 135-pound weights. If that’s too easy, or too hard, you can scale as needed. The WOD can be found on CrossFit’s website and in classes at the nearest box.

But if you want to set up your own workout program, Mat Fraser recommends these five moves. You can tailor the speed and number of repetitions to your fitness level.

Beau Teal, head coach and owner of Burlington CrossFit, says it’s less about the number of repetitions, and more about the stimulus and the load. “There’s no formula or perfect way to do it,” he says.

For an efficient workout, set a time limit and choose two of the exercises below—for example, pull-ups and squats. Paying attention to form, switch off between, say, 15 pull-ups and 15 squats, or as many you can within the set amount of time. Make sure your heart rate is elevated and you’re feeling the burn. —E.C.

THE SQUAT: “Every girl wants to look good in a pair of jeans. Every guy wants to look like the linebacker. Some of those people are running 5Ks to try to get in shape and it’s like, ‘No, that’s not giving you the results you want. How ‘bout a squat?’”—Mat Fraser.

In a perfect squat, the athlete’s feet are shoulder-width apart, the back is straight, and the knees should align over the toes. The hips should extend just below the knees when the squat is complete. Squats build your leg muscles, including your quads, hamstrings and calves.

THE BURPEE: “It’s a full-body workout. It doesn’t matter how good a shape you’re in. If they’re easy, go faster.”—M.F.

Start your burpee in a squat position. In one motion, move into a squat-thrust by placing your hands on the ground, shoulder-width apart in front of you, then kick your feet straight out behind you to nish in a plank position. Bend your elbows and bring your chest to the oor in a push-up position. Jump your legs forward into a frog position. Jump upright. Then squat to repeat. Burpees help athletes maintain arm strength, core strength, leg strength, endurance, coordination and explosiveness.