This Saturday, Head For The Trails

Missing your favorite hiking trails? This Saturday, March 3, for the 22nd annual Winter Trails Day, the Green Mountain Club is encouraging hikers to get back out there.

This year’s event, based at the Green Mountain Club Visitor Center in Waterbury Center, Vt., features fourteen free, guided hikes for every ability. Plus, there will be winter workshops, free snowshoe demos, and children’s activities, followed by an après party with food and drinks, a raffle, and a bonfire. A sample of scheduled hikes include Camel’s Hump, Bingham Falls, Little River State Park, Honey Hollow, Taylor Lodge, Mount Hunger, Duxbury Window, Stowe Pinnacle, Wiessner Woods, Sterling Falls Gorge, and the Short Trail right on GMC property which is perfect for families with young children. Hikes will leave from the GMC Visitor Center between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Representatives from the Green Mountain Club will be on-site all day to assist visitors with registration, trail information, and winter hiking tips. Workshops include Winter Preparedness, Animal Tracking, and Wildlife Adaptations.

“Winter Trails Day is a wonderful way to join the Green Mountain Club community in exploring our local trails in winter, as a beginner or an experienced hiker,” says Executive Director, Mike DeBonis. “GMC is excited to partner with local businesses to get community members out hiking, learning, and having a great time in the cold.”

Participants are encouraged to bring layers of warm winter clothing, plenty of water and snacks for their hikes. Snowshoes and/or microspikes are recommended.

To learn more about Winter Trails Day or details about hikes, visit www.greenmountainclub.org/wint er or contact Kristin McLane, GMC’s Membership & Communications Coordinator, at (802) 241-8324 or kmclane@greenmountainclub.org.