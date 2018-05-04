Is A Calorie Restriction Diet Right For Athletes?

There are no established parameters for what constitutes a CR diet, researchers generally define it as cutting your calorie intake down to 25 to 50 percent of your body’s estimated needs. For example, an individual consuming a 2,000-calorie diet who wants to cut down by 30 percent would need to cutting calories down to about 1,400 calories per day for an extended period of time.

Studies dating all the way back to the 1930s have made a case for increased lifespan under a CR protocol, and ongoing studies on monkeys have thus far suggested decreased mortality rates. No long-term controlled studies have been conducted on humans (understandably, volunteers for such studies might be hard to come by), but population studies point toward a significant increase in health and longevity.

Personally, the very idea is enough to make my stomach growl. For many people, a few additional years may not be worth a lifetime of hunger pangs.