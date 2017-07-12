How Important Is Running Technique?

This past spring, Dr. Jonathan Folland, professor of human performance and neuromuscular physiology at the Loughborough University’s School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences in England, came to a different conclusion after conducting extensive research.

According to Folland, there are correct and incorrect ways to run. Certain techniques, according to his study, will improve your running economy (the energy cost of running at a given speed) and distance performance.

“It is well known that runners move with diverse running styles and techniques. However, the consequences of these techniques for running economy, the efficiency of running, and distance running performance has not been clear,” Folland said in announcing the study, which was published this March in the British journal, Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. “This study demonstrates that running technique is an important component of running performance and highlights the role of several novel aspects of technique.”

The study recruited 97 endurance runners with varying levels of fitness to run on a treadmill in the same series of speeds. Then, the researchers used 3D analysis to examine the runners’ bodies, focusing on 24 different components of technique.

From the research, Folland found that technique allows for 39 percent of the difference in running economy and 31 percent of the difference in performance amongst runners. Simply put: better technique gives you better running economy, which improves performance. No previous study has documented how dramatically this process works.