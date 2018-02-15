How To Snowshoe For Free

If you’re looking to try out this fun and challenging sport, these free events are perfect for you.

Feb 24: Smuggler’s Notch 2nd Annual Snowshoe Festival

Free admission, free demos, guided treks and activities for all levels.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Vermont Snow Days

Blue Cross Blue Shield sponsors free eventsthat give Vermonters an opportunity to try cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, with hopes of encouraging physical activity during the cold winter months. Rentals are free, but given on a first-come, first-served basis. Snow Days are as follows:

Feb. 17: Lyndon Outing Club (snowshoe only)

Feb. 24: Bolton Valley Nordic Center

March 3: Mountain Top Inn & Resort (formerly Feb. 3)

Looking for upcoming competitive snowshoe events? Check out this page.