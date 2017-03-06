Hikers Call for Help

On Friday, March 3, two hikers, Hannah Fernald, 18, of West Wareham Mass. and Adam Dalterio, 19, of Chester, CT left the Sweet Farm trailhead parking lot at 4:00 pm to hike the Hunger Mountain Trail in Waterbury Center.

At 6:00 pm, the Vermont State Police got a phone call from the hikers, claiming they were not equipped for the cold and the dark.

According to release from the Vermont State Police, rescuers from Waterbury Backcountry, Stowe Mountain Rescue, and Camels Hump Backcountry Rescue arrived on scene to assist. Rescuers made contact with Dalterio and Fernald and were able to walk them both out.

While it’s tempting to go for a hike as the snow melts and the weather moderates be careful. It’s a good reminder at this time of year, especially, to: