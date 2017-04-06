Highlights For This Weekend, April 7-9

Watch the river rage this weekend at the New Haven Ledges Race, then celebrate spring skiing at Stowe’s annual Sugar Slalom. Check out Colchester’s Half Marathon, then tackle obstacles at the Brian Bill Memorial Challenge.

8 | New Haven Ledges Race, Bristol

Delayed to this weekend because of weather, the Ledges race is on and the river will be raging. Watch advanced Whitewater paddlers challenge the ledges on the New Haven River.

8 | Annual Sugar Slalom, Stowe

Originating in 1940 and one of the oldest ongoing races in the country, the Mount Mansfield Ski Club’s annual Sugar Slalom celebrates spring with serious racing, serious fun and sugar on snow.

8 | Half Marathon Unplugged, Colchester

RunVermont hosts a half marathon from Colchester to Burlington on a flat and fast course with views of Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks.

9 | Brian Bill Memorial Challenge, Northfield

Individuals and teams tackle an 8K course with 20 obstacles at Norwich University.