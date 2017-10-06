waitsfield-ski-skate
Your Guide To 2017 Sales And Ski Swaps

A fall tradition, Vermont’s ski and skate swaps are a thrifty way to get yourself fully outfitted and help out your local ski club, PTA or ski academy (which usually take a percentage of the sale). Get there early! Want to submit a ski swap that you don’t see here? Head to our events page, and we’ll add it in. 

29 Sept–1 Oct. | Pico Ski Club Annual Ski & Snowboard Swap

Drop-off: At the Pico Retail Shop on Sept. 23 from 3-5 p.m.; Sept. 24 from 10- noon; and Sept. 27 from 4-6 p.m. At the Pico Base Lodge on Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. and Sept. 29 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sale hours: Sept. 29 from 5-9 p.m.; Sept. 30 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

SEPT 30–OCT 1. | Colchester Ski, Board And Skate Sale

Drop-off: Sept. 29 from 12–4 p.m. for businesses, 5–7 p.m. for the public at Colchester High School.

Sale hours: Sept. 30 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and Oct. 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

6-8 OCT. | Killington Ski Club Monster Ski And Bike Sale

Drop-off: Sept. 30–Oct. 6 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Ramshead Base Lodge

Sale hours: Oct. 6 from 5-9 p.m.; Oct. 7 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Oct. 8 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Ramshead Base Lodge.

7-8 OCT. | Smugglers’ Notch Ski & Snowboard Sale

Drop-off: Friday, Oct. 6, 6-8 p.m. at the Tarrant Recreation Center at St. Michael’s College.

Sale hours: Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10:30 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

18-19 OCT. | Cambridge Rotary Club Ski Swap

Drop-off: Nov. 17 at the Cambridge Elementary School, 6-8 p.m.

Sale hours: Nov. 18 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Nov. 19, 8-noon.

11-NOV. | Waitsfield PTA Ski & Skate Sale

Drop-off: Nov. 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the Waitsfield Elementary School.

Sale hours: Nov. 11 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Waitsfield Elementary School.

17-19 NOV. | Okemo Mountain School Ski & Snowboard Swap

Drop-off: Nov. 11, 12 and 15 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Sitting Bull bar.

Sale hours: In the Clock Tower Base Lodge Nov. 17 from 4-7 p.m.; Nov. 18 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Nov. 19 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

