Get Stronger With Yoga Pro Lesley Ambika Gibbs

Yoga pro Lesley Ambika Gibbs’s favorite exercises for a stronger core.

No matter if you’re a cyclist, a runner, a climber or a paddler, the one part of your body that’s critical to anything you do is your core.

The upper and lower abdominals, obliques and muscles in our back are the hinges that hold the rest of our body together and help it perform. “Everybody needs core strength,” says Lesley Ambika Gibbs, a yoga instructor at Vermont Sun in Middlebury, “Your center of gravity is there and you want to be able to support the rest of your structure.”

Gibbs has been teaching yoga in Vermont since 2004, and o ers a few suggestions for exercises that will strengthen your core, improve your posture and increase your aerobic capacity. These are well suited for athletes of any level (as long as you don’t have back problems), and can be modi ed for different levels of difficulty.

These moves engage two of the large muscle groups in your upper and lower core area, the rectus abdominus and the transverse abdominus. Strengthening these will help you maintain a relaxed posture during cycling or running and allow you to breathe more efficiently. “It’s hard to have a weak core and very strong posture,” Gibbs says.

In each of the following exercises, Gibbs aims for eight to ten reps of each. Beginners can try as few as five. You can also complete these exercises with an emphasis on time by setting a stopwatch for 30 seconds or more and doing as many reps as you can in that time.

A key to maximizing your success with exercises, Gibbs says, is to complete them in one fluid cycle, resting only ten seconds between each. “When you do these exercises for long enough, you’ll find you had muscles you didn’t know you had,” she says. —Evan Johnson

1. SINGLE LEG STRETCH

Start by lying on your back in a relaxed position. Your back should be neither arched nor pressed at to the floor. Without straining your neck, engage your abdominals to lift your head