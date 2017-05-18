Timing Is Everything

Regardless of whether you are going 13.1, 26.2 or longer, your pre-race dinner and breakfast are critical. The night before a long run your goal should be to max out your glycogen stores with a high-carb meal. Opt for foods that are low in fiber to avoid potential stomach distress the next day.

If you have chosen a destination race then practice with dinner options that you will be able to find at a restaurant near the event. A pre-race dinner is not the time to be adventurous and experience the local cuisine. There are so many unknown variables that can affect your performance on race day, and your dinner shouldn’t have to be one of them.

I’ve been accused of being borderline neurotic when it comes to my pre-race meal. Ever since my first marathon I have the exact same thing: pasta in a red sauce with shrimp. It’s the perfect balance of carbs, protein and fat, but more importantly it’s familiar, and I know it works well for me. When I travel for a race I research menus of local restaurants to be sure I can have my tried and true meal.

As for breakfast, about 3 to 4 hours before a run, aim for a well-balanced meal that includes a source of carbohydrates as well as a little protein and fat. Think a bowl of oatmeal with chopped walnuts or a bagel with peanut butter. If eating within an hour of your run, stick with just carbohydrates and choose items that are easy on the stomach, like a banana or diluted sports drink. If you ever see me waiting for the start of a race, I can guarantee you will spot me nibbling on a banana, as this is one of the few solid foods I have found that gives me a good source of steady energy without upsetting my stomach.

Attend any race expo and it’s clear there is no shortage of fuels to consume during a race. So how do you know what or how much you need?

For starters, you only need to fuel during a run if you are going to be running 75 minutes or more. For shorter races or training events, athletes can benefit from swishing a sports drink in their mouth then spitting it out. In a study published in the Journal of Physiology in 2009, researchers found that endurance cyclists who swished and then spat out a sports drink performed better on time trials than those who hadn’t. Studies have shown although this method does not actually supply the body with any carbohydrates (since the drink is not ingested), the sweetness imparted by the drink essentially activates the reward center in our brain and fools it by reducing our perceived exertion level.

If you are going longer than that 75-minutes mark, swishing and spitting a sports drink won’t cut it. Depending on a number of factors, including pace and body weight, athletes should aim to consume anywhere from 30 to 60 grams of carbohydrates per hour. These carbohydrates should simply be just that; simple. As we run, blood flow is shunted away from our digestive tract to our working muscles. This is great for our tired legs that require additional oxygen and nutrients, but it can make digesting food a bit dicey.