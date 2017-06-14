What To Do For Father’s Day Weekend, June 16-18

There’s plenty to do with dad this weekend, with epic mountain biking at NEMBAfest, the NH–VT Covered Bridges Half Marathon, LCI Father’s Day Fishing Derby and a bike ride around Lake Champlain.

16–18 | NEMBAfest at Kingdom Trails: East Burke hosts the annual festival celebrating New England mountain biking. Weekend includes demos, live music, competitions and exhibitions.

17 | NH–VT Covered Bridges Half Marathon: A mostly flat loop that starts and finishes in Colebrook, NH. Runners enter Vermont for 6.3 miles, then cross back on the historic Columbia Covered Bridge to cover the last 6.8 miles in New Hampshire.

17 | LCI Father’s Day Fishing Derby, Colchester: Fish Lake Champlain from boat or shore for a chance at seven major prize categories that put 11 species into play. mychamplain.net

17 | Switchback For The Lake: Cyclists ride loops of 100-, 80-, 60- and 30 miles on the shores of Lake Champlain.