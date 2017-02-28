Fat Bike Seyon Lodge and Groton State Forest

The Park

In Vermont’s early history, the surrounding landscape saw dramatic changes including heavy logging, several large forest res in 1876, 1883 and 1903 and even a hurricane in 1938. The addition of a railroad in 1873 allowed seasonal travelers to enjoy summers on lakeside campsites. The state bought its rst tract of land in 1919 and continued to expand its holdings to 27,000 acres of preserved forest and lakefront, making it the second-largest state land administered by Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

While Vermont’s state parks technically close their facilities after Columbus Day, you can still enjoy what Groton State Forest and other nearby state parks have to offer. While many parking areas are closed, the trails in the neighboring state parks and forest can still be accessed from the Groton Nature Center, the Overlook, Kettle Pond, the Northern Parking Area and New Discovery.

The day use parking area at Kettle Pond is plowed and provides access to the pond and the trail around it. In the summer, anglers flock to Noyes Pond, just outside of Seyon Lodge, for some of the best fly-fishing in the area.

