How Extremus Hikers Handled A Very Cold Day

On the coldest weekend of the winter, members of the Endurance Society set out to Hike the Adirondack’s high peaks. Was it extreme? Or just “Extremus”? Three participants tell the story.

Part I: By Lance Parker

In the winter, especially on days like January 6, 2018, those at the highest risk of exposure are those who are looking out for others.

I had led the charge to treeline on Mount Marcy in the Adirondacks as eight members of our group, The Endurance Society, attempted the summit. Seven had already turned around to leave the mountains.

With the winds gusting between 45 and 60 miles per hour, I pulled to the rear and kept my eyes on the slower members. It was approximately -25F ambient temperature on the summit. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the windchill factor brought temperatures as low as -69F.

I began to worry for the four members in the back of our group of eight. They were clearly hypothermic and had splotches of frostnip on their faces. Frostbite could kick in on their noses and cheeks in a matter of minutes.

I ran ahead to catch up with Andy Weinberg, our leader, to tell him I was turning them around, screaming through the gust of wind that broke through the nylon in my hood. He agreed to meet me back at treeline. Fumbling in the wind as I lowered my face mask and raised my iced-over goggles, I yelled back through the ice-cold air to the group staggering below.

Just seeing me turning away from the summit made a couple of them turn around, as if enlightening them that up is not the only direction.

I’m a pretty simple guy; my girlfriend says that makes me complicated though. In the winter I like three things: moving in the woods, the cold days, and everything that combines those two things.

This might be why I agreed to join the Extremus hike again this year, even after knowing what the forecasted temperatures would be. I knew that we might not see windchill temps higher than -30F with the wind breaking through the trees, even in the valley.

I’ve been with the Extremus group all three years and we’ve never finished the trek, but as Andy says, “the idea is to come for the community and the challenge, and not worry about winning or losing as there are no winners or losers.

“Extremus” is the brainchild of Andy Weinberg, founder of the Endurance Society, which organizes events that test athletes’ limits. Other events include things like Infinitus, an 888-kilometer running race.

Andy, a professor at Castleton University, has competed in more than 100 ultra marathons, double and triple Ironmans and even a quintuple Ironman (that’s a 12-mile swim, 560-mile bike, 131-mile run.) The first two Extremus events were group endurance hikes held in the dead of winter in Vermont. “The purpose of the trek might be debatable, but if you think it’s supposed to be easy, it’s not,” Andy says about Extremus.

In 2016, Extremus aimed to take a group for 50 miles along the Long Trail. That year, it was unexpectedly warm. Rain and strong winds pummeled the group and two hypothermic hikers were rescued after 25 miles.

This year, the forecast went in the opposite direction: the forecasted high on Mount Marcy was going to be -55F with windchill.

I signed up for a New Year’s Eve 5k three days before the race because the forecasted high was -25F with the windchill. I slept outside of the cabin the night before the event. Even my crazy friends think I’m crazy.

The people who do Extremus aren’t your ordinary people. Among the 2018 Extremus group were Wilderness First Responders, a nurse, ultramarathon runners, people who have stood on Mount Rainier, Mount Aconcagua (the highest mountain in South America), and Mount Washington in 100-plus m.p.h. winter winds. I’m a licensed hiking guide through the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, and an endurance athlete.

The night before we left, Andy, myself, and a few other Endurance Society members had a conversation with two concerned park rangers. They left satisfied that we had a long contingency plan, a committed support crew, and a licensed hiking guide.

Mount Marcy proved to be a manageable threat that day. That afternoon though, we would find ourselves in the middle of a more technical challenge: getting over the steep south face of Saddleback Mountain.

Three members of our crew had already made it known that they didn’t want to be a part of the full journey and headed out.

What we thought would be a simple climb up and over the mountain to the next trail junction turned into the climax of our day. It was just an eighth of a mile and 100 vertical feet, but it would take us an hour and a half to cross, all in full wind exposure. With three major cruxes in this section, we had three separate bottle-necks happen back-to-back-to-back as hikers slowed down in narrow sections of the trail.

This type of slow moving in extreme conditions is what brings on danger. I led the group on all three spots and helped each member of our crew across. I had to stop after about 30 minutes to put on every piece of clothing I had.

Shivering in the wind at the top of a ten foot rock and ice chimney, I had to take my mittens off, kneel in the snow with my snowshoe crampons dug into a thin layer of ice, and one by one, pull up each member of the group, commanding them where to put their feet. By the time the last members of the group made it up, everyone was hypothermic.

At this point, Andy was fumbling, and quiet. He grabbed the wrong backpack instead of his own. He had just stood still for almost 45 minutes at the bottom of this last traffic jam. I was worried about myself, so I took off cruising through the heavy snow pack, just to warm up. Regaining the feeling in my toes was my sign that I was alright. I told Andy that I couldn’t handle another stop-and-go section of trail, none of us could.

We left the ridgeline, knowing that the climb up Gothics would surely bring too much exposure for the group. Frostbitten toes would be a small concern if we got stuck up there in the dark on the southern exposure of Gothics.

We made the right call and because of that, we all got to walk out of the woods that night. The one casualty: Andy’s toes suffered serious frostbite.

A successful adventure in the woods is one where everyone wants to come back. More than likely, the 15 members of our group won’t change much next year, when we make another attempt at the Great Range of the Adirondacks.

