Sad news for the climbing community and the University of Vermont student body:

On September 16, at approximately 5:15 p.m. the Vermont State Police received a 911 call of a rock climbing accident at the Lower West Bolton Climbing Area in Bolton. The Vermont State Police, Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Rescue, Bolton Fire Department, along with experienced climbing personnel with the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team and the Richmond Backcountry Crew responded to the scene. Investigation determined the victim, Rebecca Ryan, a 20 year old UVM student from Tennessee, had been rock climbing with friends at the popular Lower West Bolton Climbing Area. An experienced rock climber, Ryan fell off of an estimated 90 foot cliff as she was attempting to descend. She died at the scene from her injuries.

In a communication to the student body, UVM Vice Provost for Student Affairs Annie Stevens wrote: “Rebecca was studying to be an athletic trainer and was actively involved on campus with the Rock Climbing Club and InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, among others. Rebecca’s mother describes her as “an adventurous young woman, deeply committed to her faith.”

Be safe out there, climbers.