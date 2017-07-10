Busting Through The Border

Each year, after Vermont’s long, sunny days have melted the last ice crystals from Lake Memphremagog, hundreds of swimmers gather in the Northeast Kingdom for the Kingdom Swim, a festival-style celebration of open water swimming.

This year, on Saturday, July 29, swimmers will dive into the chilly waters of the 25-mile-long lake, which straddles the US-Canada border. While most will opt to complete one of the Kingdom Swim’s shorter supported swims (including one-mile, three-mile, six-mile and 10-mile distances), this year more than 40 will swim 15 miles across the border to Canada.

The Kingdom Swim is one of Vermont’s two storied open water border crossings. The second–the Lake Champlain Open Water Swim–crosses the NY–VT state line. (This year’s race takes place on August 19.) Starting on the Old Dock in Essex, N.Y., swimmers finish 3.76 miles later on the public beach of Charlotte, Vt.

At record pace, the Kingdom Swim’s “Border Buster,” takes eight and a half hours to complete. This kind of distance swimming is no cake walk, says Phil White, director of Kingdom Games.

“Conditions can vary, extremely impacting the challenge of the swim itself. Hypothermia, dehydration and under feeding can lead to sudden loss of function that can become really dangerous, really quickly.”

This year’s border-busting roster includes a round-up of some of the country’s most accomplished open-water swimmers. At age 62, Paula Yankauskas is the oldest American woman to swim the length of Memphremagog and the oldest American woman to swim the English Channel. Kent Nicholas was among the first swimmers to attempt the SCAR, a 41-mile stage swim through four lakes in Arizona. Charlotte Brynn, a previous Border Buster winner, is executive director of The Swimming Hole in Stowe and the first to complete the two-way crossing of Lake Champlain, a 16.8-mile swim from South Burlington, Vt. to Willsboro Point, N.Y.

These and 37 other Border Busters will depart from the Newport City Dock, swimming a loop that crosses from US into Canada, around Ile Province, and back into the US. They know they’ve crossed the border when they see the “slash,” a gap in the trees that runs for 1,349 miles of forested land on the country line.