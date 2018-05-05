Bolton Dome Projected To Open Fall 2018

In its largest project yet, The Climbing Resource Access Group of Vermont (CRAG-VT) has officially acquired Bolton Dome, a schist climbing area that features dozens of high-quality crack and sport climbs, including the region’s only 5.13 trad climb.

Bolton Dome was the area’s most popular cliff in the ’70s and ’80s, but, it was closed to climbing in 1990 due to private landowners’ concerns about public use of their property. “The climbing area’s closure in 1990 was a driving factor for the formation of CRAG-VT,” says Kris Fiore, CRAG-VT Board President. “Local climbers recognized the need to ensure climbing areas like this one were not lost to the community in the future.”

To save Bolton Dome, CRAG-VT purchased the entire 48-acre parcel with a $358,750 loan from the Access Fund, including a 3-bedroom home and 2-acre parcel that is currently on the market for $295,000. The area will remain closed while CRAG-VT formalizes access and finalizes insurance details this initial closure. CRAG-VT hopes to officially open the area in time for the peak season this fall.