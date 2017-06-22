The Best Of This Weekend, June 22-25
Starting Thursday, head to GMC’s Guide Book Release Party. Then, hit the Long Trail Century Ride, Central Vermont’s Cycling Tour, two triathlons on Lake Dunmore and more.
23-25 | Bikes, Bevs and Beats Festival, Stowe
The Stowe Mountain Bike Club hosts a weekend-long bike festival with group rides, clinics, live music and beer. stowemountainbike.com
24 | 7th Annual Long Trail Century Ride, Bridgewater Corners
This ride benefits Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports with 100, 60, 40, or 20 mile and Adaptive 5K routes. There’s also a festival with BBQ, live music, kids activities and more. New for 2017, mountain bikers ride the trails at Killington. longtrailcenturyride.com
24 | Lake Dunmore Triathlon, Salisbury
Part of Vermont Sun’s annual triathlon series, this triathlon starts at Branbury State Park and includes a .9-mile swim, a 28-mile bike ride and a 6.2-mile run. Event repeats August 13.
24 | Vermont Sun Triathlon, Salisbury
Part of Vermont Sun’s annual triathlon series, this triathlon includes a 600-yard swim, a 14-mile bike ride and a 3.1- mile run on the shores of Lake Dunmore. Event repeats on July 16 and August 13.
24 | Catamount Ultra 25/50k Trail Race, Stowe
The 25K or 50K course circumnavigates the Trapp Family Lodge on wide, hard-packed dirt trails through highland pastures and forests. catamountultra.com
25 | Dirty Road-A-Coaster Challenge, Brownsville
Expert and amateur cyclists ride the gravel roads of central Vermont on a 45-mile course with a new starting point at Ascutney Mountain Resort. bikereg.com
25 | Central Vermont Cycling Tour, Montpelier
The Cross Vermont Trail Association hosts its annual 15-, 30-, or 60-mile rides on scenic country roads to raise funds for Cross Vermont Trail.