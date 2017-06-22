biking, metro creative
Featured Weekend Picks 

The Best Of This Weekend, June 22-25

Vermont Sports 86 Views ,

Starting Thursday, head to GMC’s Guide Book Release Party. Then, hit the Long Trail Century Ride, Central Vermont’s Cycling Tour, two triathlons on Lake Dunmore and more.

23-25 | Bikes, Bevs and Beats Festival, Stowe

The Stowe Mountain Bike Club hosts a weekend-long bike festival with group rides, clinics, live music and beer. stowemountainbike.com

24 | 7th Annual Long Trail Century Ride, Bridgewater Corners
This ride benefits Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports with 100, 60, 40, or 20 mile and Adaptive 5K routes. There’s also a festival with BBQ, live music, kids activities and more. New for 2017, mountain bikers ride the trails at Killington. longtrailcenturyride.com

24 | Lake Dunmore Triathlon, Salisbury

Part of Vermont Sun’s annual triathlon series, this triathlon starts at Branbury State Park and includes a .9-mile swim, a 28-mile bike ride and a 6.2-mile run. Event repeats August 13.

24 | Vermont Sun Triathlon, Salisbury

Part of Vermont Sun’s annual triathlon series, this triathlon includes a 600-yard swim, a 14-mile bike ride and a 3.1- mile run on the shores of Lake Dunmore. Event repeats on July 16 and August 13.

24 | Catamount Ultra 25/50k Trail Race, Stowe

The 25K or 50K course circumnavigates the Trapp Family Lodge on wide, hard-packed dirt trails through highland pastures and forests. catamountultra.com

25 | Dirty Road-A-Coaster Challenge, Brownsville

Expert and amateur cyclists ride the gravel roads of central Vermont on a 45-mile course with a new starting point at Ascutney Mountain Resort. bikereg.com

25 | Central Vermont Cycling Tour, Montpelier

The Cross Vermont Trail Association hosts its annual 15-, 30-, or 60-mile rides on scenic country roads to raise funds for Cross Vermont Trail.

You May Also Like

desena_joe

Joe De Sena Has Olympic Dreams For Obstacle Racing

Vermont Sports 0
Speedgoat shoe

Be Ready For Any May Day

Vermont Sports 0
Screen shot 2014-07-10 at 4.48.33 PM

In the Dog Days of Summer, Here’s Where to Fish

Vermont Sports 0