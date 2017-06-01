The Best Of This Weekend, June 2-4

June is here, and this weekend is packed with distance events, like the Covered Bridge Marathon, and sprints, like the Colchester Causeway 5/15K, river rambles, bike rides and more.

2 | West River Trail Run, Londonderry

This 11-mile run on dirt roads benefits The Collaborative’s healthy educational programs for youth in Southern Vermont.

3 | Colchester Causeway 5/15 K, Colchester

Choose either a 5K or 15K and enjoy the scenic Colchester Causeway. The race will begin at Airport Park and follow a gravel trail out onto the historic Causeway and back.

4 | 26th Covered Bridges Marathon, Pomfret

Though it’s sold out for this year, come watch one of the state’s most popular races: a beautiful point-to-point course around Woodstock

4 | 7th Annual Tour de Heifer, Brattleboro

This challenging dirt road event features 30- and 60-mile routes and a 15-mile country ride. strollingoftheheifers.com

4 | 16th Whiteface Mountain Uphill Bike Race, Wilmington, N.Y.

This race includes 11 miles of uphill pedaling to the finish. The course climbs 3,500 feet up the scenic Whiteface Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway, New York’s 5th highest peak.

4 | Onion River Race & Ramble, Bolton

Paddle ten miles down the Winooski River in Vermont’s largest river race.

Featured Image: Tour de Heifer