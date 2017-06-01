A Backcountry Cabin Reopens

After months of renovations, The Green Mountain Club’s Bryant Camp, located in the Bolton Valley wilderness, is officially began taking reservations as of June 1. The cabin is closed from April 1 through July 31 due to the excessive wetness on the site, but hikers can reserve the cabin for backcountry stays starting October 1 and through March of 2018.

The camp, built in 1930, can fit eight people, and welcomes skiers and snowshoers in the winter and hikers in the fall. Guests should know that the cabin is rustic, with no running water, electricity or kitchen facilities. Bryant does feature a wood stove and detached privies. The cabin is not insulated, and guests are expected to bring sleeping pads and bags as they would if they were camping.

Hikers and skiers can take Bryant Trail, which starts at Bolton’s Nordic and Sports Center and is part of the Catamount Trail system, to the cabin. The camp costs $95 per night Friday through Sunday, and $75 per night Monday through Thursday. Click here for more information about reservations.