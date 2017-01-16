The Backcountry Breakfast Club

A little mid-week, early-morning adventure is always worth it. Especially when chorizo burritos are involved.

By Alex Showerman

At 4:45 a.m. in late December, my alarm jolted me awake. It was still dark out. I went to hit snooze, but then I told myself, “Get up, it’s always worth it.” Bleary eyed, I pulled on base layers, fumbled to put in my contacts, then grabbed my pre-packed necessities: skins, helmet, goggles poles, and splitboard and threw them in the trunk of my car. Before departing, I ran back in to snag the chorizo sausage, chopped peppers, onions, spinach and eggs from the fridge.

It was a weekday and we had to be back to the car by 10:00 a.m. so my touring partner could get to the office. But first we needed a mini-adventure.

Backcountry Breakfast Club was born when my good friend Alek Jadkowski, a local pilot and engineer, and I were trying to capture a bit of the sense of adventure and freedom we had last spring while backcountry skiing and riding in Iceland for three weeks. There, our days were simple: wake up, cook breakfast, find an intriguing mountain to climb and ski, cook dinner, repeat. The freedom of having no real plans and the simplicity of cooking outside were part of a routine that never got boring. Unfortunately, it’s not the kind of routine that works when the real world beckons and bills need to be paid.

We came up with Backcountry Breakfast Club as a way to incorporate a little bit of that adventure into our everyday lives. Each week we pick a new area to “explore,” bring along our necessary cooking gear and a meal. The goal is to skip the instant oatmeal and make a ‘gourmet’ breakfast in the backcountry using local ingredients I usually pick up at Pete’s Greens Farm Market the day before.

Our plan that December morning was to poke around the Bolton backcountry, ride a few of our favorite lines and make chorizo- stuffed breakfast burritos. We skinned up in blackness, but just as we reached our destination the sun began to light up the surrounding mountaintops.

To the north, we could just catch Mount Mansfield peeking in and out of the clouds. Below, we scoped out our powder lines.

Hungry and missing coffee, we discussed whether we should make breakfast here or rip our skins and drop in. Our thirst for powder outweighed our need for caffeine, so we decided to drop in. We hooted and hollered as we charged our way down the powdery chute, every turn enveloping us in a white wave.

“That was awesome! Another lap or breakfast?” Alek asked as we high-fived at the bottom.

“Let’s go hit that one more time, then we can get to breakfast.” I replied.