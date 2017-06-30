Vermont’s ready to play this weekend with the Frendly Gathering music festival at Sugarbush, 100 miles of riding at the Vermont Gran Fondo, and the Montpelier Mile, billed as Vermont’s fastest race.

6/29–7/1 | Frendly Gathering, Sugarbush

Mt. Ellen is the site of this year’s Gathering, a festival organized by pro snowboarder Jack Mitrani, Danny Davis, Kevin Pearce and “frends.” Bands include Twiddle, Yonder Mountain, String Band, Kat Wright, Madalia and more. frendlygathering.com

7/1 | The Vermont Gran Fondo

Starting at Woodchuck Cider, the Vermont Gran Fondo is a non-competitive ride with challenging climbs across gaps. Distances include the Gran Fondo: 108 miles, 7,100 feet of climbing; Medio Difficile Fondo: 68 miles, 7,100 feet of climbing; Medio Facile Fondo: 78 miles, 6,300 feet of climbing and Piccolo Fondo: 39 miles, 2,900 feet of climbing.

7/3 | Montpelier Mile

This classic one-mile race runs through historic downtown Montpelier in front of thousands of spectators, with a parade and fireworks to follow. Total purse distributed among top 3 finishers in overall men’s and women’s fields, plus prizes for course record breakers and the Dash for Cash prize for the first man and first woman to the corner of Main St. (just past 1/4 mile). All ages welcome. onionriver.com

Photo courtesy of Vermont Gran Fondo