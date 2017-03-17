now retired and working as a consultant, no longer travels as much as he once did for work. Sue used to occasionally accompany Chris on his business trips, but other times she would use the time he was away to hike or run. During this time, she began to enjoy hiking alone.

“I like lacing up my shoes and hitting the trail,” she said. “I get lost in my own mind, or I let things go. Either way, hiking alone is peaceful.” She has three pairs of hiking shoes but often casts those aside for the cushy comfort of her Hoka One running shoes.

When asked to choose a favorite season for hiking, Sue smoothed her brown hair, leaned her elbows on the table and paused to think. “Hmmm. Well, summer is great for hiking with long hours of daylight. I’m a morning person and like to be on the trails before the sun comes up. But in the winter, I have the disadvantage of a late sunrise and an early sunset. I prefer to start my hikes and end them on the same day. I like a hot shower, meals, a good beer, the comfort of my two kitties and my own bed. It’s harder to log the same number of miles in the winter as one does in the summer. I’d say I prefer summer hiking for that reason.”

Still, her miles in any given day, even in winter, are impressive. On 44 days, she logged more than 20 miles in a day.

She can only think of one minor injury that has happened, an injury that wasn’t signi cant enough to cause her to lose any trail time.

“I believe I owe my health to the fresh air,” she said. “Being outside in clean air is good for my body. There is definitely a difference in how I feel when I spend time inside versus outside.”

Surprisingly, Sue doesn’t follow a nutritional plan. “I eat when I want to eat. When I’m hungry.” She points to her pizza and craft beer and laughs. “I love food. Chris feeds me real food.” She admits that she had been strict about her nutrition plan years ago, but no longer pays much attention to her diet since she mostly eats healthy foods. She also is hard-pressed to choose a favorite mountain. “I like that I’m hiking them in all months of the year. I’ve noticed that a mountain I might not have admired before often becomes more interesting the next time I hike it. I never really dislike any of my hikes. Well, there is Owls Head,” she smirks and gently nudges Chris. “I mean, who really likes Owls Head besides you?” They share a tease, but Sue quickly admits that she’s grown to appreciate that hike.