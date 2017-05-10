9 Reasons To Head To Bennington

ACCOMODATIONS & APERITIFS

If you want a classic Vermont inn right o the BATS trails on Mt. Anthony, The Four Chimneys Inn with its guests-only bar, and extensive gardens will make you feel like you really deserved this vacation. The historic The Henry House Inn, located adjacent to the Henry Bridge is just o the beaten path, yet close to what Bennington area has to o er.

In the village, the Paradise Inn is a convenient walk to downtown (VMBA discount available as is an anglers package with two days of meals, accommodations and trout shing with guide Chris Bates). For breakfast, simply walk across the parking lot to the Brown Cow Café (vegetarian, vegan, and GF options).

A unique twist on the “bed and breakfast” the Sa ord Mills Inn o ers “Accommodations and Aperitifs”—which means included in the price of a stay are complimentary Martinis, wine and beer, accompanied by appetizers and dessert.

A mere mile up 7A north is Harwood Hill, is a classic 1930s motel that’s been renovated by two editors and a filmmaker and features local art, an artist in residence and an Arts Package (discounts at local museums and galleries), all at reasonable prices. The best part is you can take your best friend too—dogs are allowed for an additional $10 per day.

ARTS & CRAFTS

Bennington is an arts town, and one of the best ways to discover its crafts is to head to Mayfest on May 27. More than 120 local artists and craftspeople set up shop downtown with ethnic food pop-ups on Spring Street. Another don’t-miss is Bennington Potters, in the historic Feed Mill off County Street, and if you arrange ahead you can get a tour of the potters in action.

The ever-popular Vermont Arts Exchange Basement Music Series hosts great talent, and Old Castle Theatre productions are go-to’s for a night out in Bennington. The Bennington Chamber website (bennington.com) has a calendar and events page to help you plan, and the Bennington Young Professionals Facebook page posts a list of events, weekly.