May 4-5 | Peak Bloodroot Ultra, Pittsfield

Recreational to elite-level runners will have the choice of running 10-, 30-, 50-, 100- or 500-mile distances on cross-country trails.

May 6 | The Sweetest Half, Middlebury

Middlebury hosts its signature springtime half marathon, starting and finishing at Porter Medical Center. Run as a two-person relay or try the new 3-mile fun.