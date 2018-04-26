6 Running Events You Should Start Planning For
There might still be snow on the ground, but May is around the corner, and these five events require some preparation. Are you ready? (If you need a training plan, we’ve got that covered.)
May 4-5 | Peak Bloodroot Ultra, Pittsfield
Recreational to elite-level runners will have the choice of running 10-, 30-, 50-, 100- or 500-mile distances on cross-country trails.
May 6 | The Sweetest Half, Middlebury
Middlebury hosts its signature springtime half marathon, starting and finishing at Porter Medical Center. Run as a two-person relay or try the new 3-mile fun.
May 12 | The Road to the Pogue, Woodstock
The Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park hosts a 6.1-mile run on carriage trails to the 14-acre pond known as “The Pogue” and back. roadtothepogue.com
Kingdom Games hosts its annual half marathon and 10K on dirt roads through the dandelion elds of Morgan, Holland and Derby. Fiddlers play live bluegrass and folk music along the run.
May 24 | Infinitus Rugged Trail Races, Goshen
The Endurance Society hosts a series of races with distances including 8k, marathon, 88k, 100-mile, 250-mile, deca-marathon (ten marathons in ten days) and the 888k, Infinitus all starting from the Blueberry Hill Inn and Ski Center.
May 27 | Vermont City Marathon, Burlington
RunVermont’s annual marathon through downtown Burlington, finishes in Waterfront Park. This year, legend Meb Keflezighi, a past winner of the New York and Boston Marathons, will be running a relay with four other runners with inspirational stories.