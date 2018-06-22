5 Events Not to Miss This Weekend

For the intrepid, there’s always plenty to do in the Green Mountain State. From live music and yoga to mountain bike festivals and ultra runs, it’ll be a busy weekend in Vermont. Here are our top picks.

This classic road ride boasts unbroken mountain and farm scenery around Montpelier and features great food stops on each of its three routes, from the 13-mile family friendly loop to the 59-mile with 6,000 feet worth of elevation challenge for athletes. It’s also a fundraiser for Cross Vermont Trail Association, a project to build a safe, multi-use path across the width of Vermont. Start your ride between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Cookout starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

The annual Catamount Ultra Marathon starts and finishes at beautiful Trapp Family Lodge outside of Stowe VT. The 25k course is primarily on wide, hard-packed dirt trails that roll through highland pastures and hardwood forest.

The course circumnavigates the incredibly well maintained and protected Trapp Family Lodge trail system at the foot of Mount Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak. Some runners call the 50K the “starter ultra” because it is such a beautiful and compelling route that it turns trail runners and marathoners into ultra distance runners.

The setting of this triathlon makes it a great one for spectators. The event takes place at Branbury State Park, which is nestled against the Green Mountains, just below Rattlesnake Point. The sprint distance will feature a 600-yard swim, a 14-mile bike ride and a 3.1-mile run. There will also be an Olympic distance event, featuring a 1.5K swim, a 10K run and a roughly 40K bike ride. Stay tuned for Vermont Sun’s other events this summer, in our event calendar.

This Friday through Sunday, the New England Mountain Bike Association hosts its biggest event of the season. This year, Kingdom Trails in East Burke

will host the festival, which features a jam-packed weekend of camping, live music, great local food and brews and a celebration of all things mountain bike. From group rides for all ages to stunt competitions and demos, this festival rocks.

Wanderlust is a music-yoga-outdoor enthusiast’s festival at Stratton Mountain. Annually, it attracts some of the world’s top yoga instructors, top music acts and DJs, speakers, chefs, winemakers and more for four days of local food, yoga and live music in the heart of Vermont.