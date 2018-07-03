You could see fireworks every night this week in the Green Mountain State if you wanted to.

July 3 | City of Burlington Fireworks Display, Waterfront Park

Celebrate early with the city of Burlington. This groovy get gathering features great food, tons of green blanket space and great people watching. Food and festivities start at 5 p.m. by the water. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

July 3 | Fireworks for Freedom, Mt. Snow

Party starts on Main Street and features BBQ from Reuben’s Smokehouse, beer, ice cream, lawn games, firepits and free s’mores from 7:30-8:30 p.m., followed by live music from Beaste Mode and Greye. Fireworks start at dark, or about 9:15 p.m.

July 3 | TD Bank Summer Festival Tour 2018, Grafton Trails and Outdoor Center

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for this open-air symphony concert. The Vermont Symphony Orchestra (directed by Sarah Hicks) will perform starting at 7:30 p.m., with fireworks to finish out the evening. Picnic blankets are encouraged.

July 4 | Ludlow Fireworks Display

The Town of Ludlow will host a fireworks display at the West Hill Recreation area, starting at 9:30 p.m. Arrive early to catch a live concert by Chris Kleeman at 7 p.m.

July 4 | Old Vermont 4th, Billings Farm and Museum

Horse-drawn wagon rides, sack races, flag making, historic speeches and debates, a reading of The Declaration of Independence at noon, and a game of baseball make this 4th of July celebration a great family option. Runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4 | The 70th Warren 4th of July Parade

This wild, wacky and wickedly fun parade, street dance and family festival starts at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Warren. The party goes all day, until 8:30 p.m., and is so popular that there will be free shuttle buses running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to satellite parking outside of town.

This year’s event features a plethora of food vendors, including American Flatbread, Green Mountain Grillbillies, Grace’s Tamales and Pingala Cafe. Don’t miss the free live music from Sklarkestra at the Warren Store porch, as well as from the Mad Mountain Scramblers and Va-et-Vient.

The celebration is bound to be extra big– the town is celebrating the 60th anniversary of Sugarbush Mountain Resort’s founding with fireworks at the mountain.

July 5 | TD Bank Summer Festival Tour 2018, Chittenden

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for this open-air symphony concert at the Mountain Top Inn. The Vermont Symphony Orchestra (directed by Sarah Hicks) will perform starting at 7:30 p.m., with fireworks to finish out the evening. Picnic blankets are encouraged.

July 7 | Fireworks at Magic Mountain

On July 7, Magic Mountain hosts its annual Independence Day celebration, complete with live music, grilling and fireworks. After the parade in Londonderry, Vt. which starts at 11 a.m., the mountain will offer disc golf. Starting at 5 p.m., grilled food will be served. Goofyfoot will play live music from 7:30-11:30 p.m. There will be beer and wine on the deck plus grilled food and fried dough. Fireworks kick off between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m.

July 7 | Independence Day Fireworks, Burke Mountain

Don’t miss the free bounce house and kids coloring contest at Sherburne Base Lodge, plus plenty of great food and live music with The Aerolites. Gates open at 5 p.m. ($5 tickets) and fireworks go off at dusk.

July 7 | TD Bank Summer Festival Tour 2018, Randolph

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for this open-air symphony concert at the Brunswick School. The Vermont Symphony Orchestra (directed by Sarah Hicks) will perform starting at 7:30 p.m., with fireworks to finish out the evening. Picnic blankets are encouraged.

July 8 | TD Bank Summer Festival Tour 2018, Trapp Family Lodge Concert Meadow

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for this open-air symphony concert. The Vermont Symphony Orchestra (directed by Sarah Hicks) will perform starting at 7:30 p.m., with fireworks to finish out the evening. Picnic blankets are encouraged.