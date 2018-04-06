Jump Into Spring With These 5 Events

With temps rising into the 40’s and a forecast full of sunshine, it’s officially spring in Vermont. Celebrate with classic half-marathons, spring skiing and whitewater.

Originating in 1940 and one of the oldest ongoing races in the country, the Mount Mansfield Ski Club’s annual Sugar Slalom celebrates spring with serious racing, serious fun and sugar on snow.

7 | Rabbit Run Half Marathon, Newfane Runners take on 13.1 miles of dirt roads and gently rolling hills along the West River, starting and ending at the Newbrook Elementary school. 7 | Mountain Dew Vertical Challenge Finals, Jay Peak For the third year, Jay Peak hosts the culminating event of a season-long series of free casual ski and snowboard races held at various ski resorts throughout the Northeast.

Killington’s famous end-of-season bumps contest and party. Come see some of the best amateur bump skiers go head to head and stick around for the best party of the year.