Jump Into Spring With These 5 Events
With temps rising into the 40’s and a forecast full of sunshine, it’s officially spring in Vermont. Celebrate with classic half-marathons, spring skiing and whitewater.
7 | Annual Sugar Slalom at Stowe, Stowe
Originating in 1940 and one of the oldest ongoing races in the country, the Mount Mansfield Ski Club’s annual Sugar Slalom celebrates spring with serious racing, serious fun and sugar on snow.
7 | Rabbit Run Half Marathon, Newfane
Runners take on 13.1 miles of dirt roads and gently rolling hills along the West River, starting and ending at the Newbrook Elementary school.
7 | Mountain Dew Vertical Challenge Finals, Jay Peak
For the third year, Jay Peak hosts the culminating event of a season-long series of free casual ski and snowboard races held at various ski resorts throughout the Northeast.
8 | Dos Equis Bear Mountain Mogul Challenge, Killington
Killington’s famous end-of-season bumps contest and party. Come see some of the best amateur bump skiers go head to head and stick around for the best party of the year.
14 | Half Marathon Unplugged, Colchester
RunVermont hosts a half marathon from Colchester to Burlington on a at and fast course with views of Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks. A relay option is new this year.
14 | New Haven Ledges Race, Bristol
Advanced whitewater paddlers challenge the 1.3 miles of boulder gardens, waterfalls and class IV and V rapids in the 10th anniversary of this classic event.