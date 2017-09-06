Kelly Brush at the start of last year’s Kelly Brush Century Ride powered by VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations. Now in its seventh year, the charity ride is the largest of its type in Vermont with over 700 bicyclists and two dozen handcyclists participating. This year’s ride is Sept. 8 in Middlebury, Vt.
Our Picks For This Weekend, Sept 8-10

This weekend, watch the pros at the Quebec Grand Prix, challenge yourself with the SKY Run, or support a great cause at the Kelly Brush Ride, Fight For Air Climb and the Stride For Pride. 

8 | Grand Grand Prix, Quebec City; 10 | Grand Grand Prix, Montreal
The UCI WorldTour comes to Quebec and Montreal with world teams, professional continental teams and national teams going head-to-head in criterium-style races in historic Montreal and Quebec. gpcqm.ca

9 | 12th Annual Kelly Brush Ride, Middlebury
With 20-, 50-, 65-, 85- or 100-mile options, this scenic, fully-supported ride through the Champlain Valley draws over 700 cyclists and dozens of handcyclists. Followed by a festive BBQ. kellybrushfoundation.org

9 | Fight For Air Climb, Bennington
Race up 412 steps of the historic Bennington Battle Momument in the country’s only race of its kind. The event supports lung disease research. action.lung.org

9 | Stride For Pride, Burlington
Follow the Burlington waterfront in this 5k, which boasts views of the Adirondacks. Proceeds support the Pride Center of Vermont. pridecentervt.org

9 | Endurance Society’s Sky Run, Waitsfield
Run a series of climbs to the summit of Gen. Stark Mountain. Pick the 5K Sky Run, with (2,000 feet of vertical climbing), or a 10K (3,700 feet of vertical). endurancesociety.org

