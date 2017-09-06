Our Picks For This Weekend, Sept 8-10

This weekend, watch the pros at the Quebec Grand Prix, challenge yourself with the SKY Run, or support a great cause at the Kelly Brush Ride, Fight For Air Climb and the Stride For Pride.

8 | Grand Grand Prix, Quebec City; 10 | Grand Grand Prix, Montreal

The UCI WorldTour comes to Quebec and Montreal with world teams, professional continental teams and national teams going head-to-head in criterium-style races in historic Montreal and Quebec. gpcqm.ca

9 | 12th Annual Kelly Brush Ride, Middlebury

With 20-, 50-, 65-, 85- or 100-mile options, this scenic, fully-supported ride through the Champlain Valley draws over 700 cyclists and dozens of handcyclists. Followed by a festive BBQ. kellybrushfoundation.org

9 | Fight For Air Climb, Bennington

Race up 412 steps of the historic Bennington Battle Momument in the country’s only race of its kind. The event supports lung disease research. action.lung.org

9 | Stride For Pride, Burlington

Follow the Burlington waterfront in this 5k, which boasts views of the Adirondacks. Proceeds support the Pride Center of Vermont. pridecentervt.org

9 | Endurance Society’s Sky Run, Waitsfield

Run a series of climbs to the summit of Gen. Stark Mountain. Pick the 5K Sky Run, with (2,000 feet of vertical climbing), or a 10K (3,700 feet of vertical). endurancesociety.org