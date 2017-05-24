Editorial: Want To Grow Vermont’s Economy? Keep It Local.

Recently, there’s been a lot of talk in Montpelier about how we can bring more of the outdoor industry to Vermont. Wouldn’t it be great if the next Patagonia or Black Diamond moved here? Wouldn’t that help our economy grow?

Yes, but realistically how easy will that be? Nationally, the outdoor industry is in flux. Ski resorts are consolidating. In case you missed it: Vail bought Stowe. Aspen and Squaw Valley’s owners formed a venture to acquire Stratton and a host of other resorts.

In hard goods, it’s a different story. Mothership Newell Brands (which owns Rubbermaid and Babyjogger too) announced last fall it was trying to sell off its winter sports businesses including K2, Volkl, Marker, Line and Full Tilt.

Outdoor retail chains like Eastern Mountain Sports are facing a brave new Amazon-ruled world and shuttering stores.

Meanwhile, here in little ol’ Vermont, family-owned, Vermont-made Darn Tough socks announced in April its revenues were up 28 percent. Stowe-based Inntopia was just tapped to handle digital booking for all of Vail Resorts’ ski areas. Outdoor Gear Exchange is growing with digital outreach and brands such as Ibex, Skida and Renoun are carving out solid niches for themselves.

Before we put too much energy into recruiting new businesses, would we be better served continuing to help our current businesses expand with grants, such as the Vermont Employment Growth Incentive that helped Darn Tough nearly double in size? Instead of spending money to market the state to newcomers, would we do better to support the non-profits that are already attracting people here?

In the past 12 months, Tom Stuessy of the Vermont Mountain Biking Association has gathered a group of successful businesses to form Vermont Outdoor Innovation Coalition, or VOICe. The goals of VOICe are:

1. To grow a business culture that is meaningfully connected to the economic impact of outdoor recreation.

2. Develop robust support for the volunteer force that builds and maintains our outdoor recreation infrastructure.

3. Create space to incubate united perspectives on the value of outdoor recreation and its impact on Vermont’s evolving economy.

4. Play a role in strengthening businesses already here and to augment Vermont’s appeal to new businesses.