6 Calorie-Burning Summer Festivals

Summer’s the time for festivals and Vermont has plenty of them. What sets these apart? There’s some calorie burning involved.

4th Annual Craft Brew Races | Stowe, May 20

The Party: We can’t imagine a better place for this national six-city tour to land than the heart of Vermont’s beer country: Stowe. The 5K run or walk starts within a few hundred feet of The Alchemist and Idletyme breweries and ends at a beer tent. Last year the event drew more than 1,400. As a reward for completing the 5K, you receive a pint glass and free entry into the beer festival where you can sample from 40 breweries, including 26 Vermont brands such as von Trapp, Frost and Citizen Cider.

The Calorie Burn: The 5K starts at the Stoweflake Mountain Resort and continues on the Stowe Bike Path, which crosses a river on multiple foot bridges, finishing by the entrance to the beer festival. craftbrewraces.com

The Strolling of the Heifers | Brattleboro, June 2-4

The Party: In 2001, Vermont farmer Dwight Miller and his neighbor, Orly Munzing, dreamed up Strolling of the Heifers as a way to honor local farms. The Strolling of the Heifers still features farm tours and a parade of calves through downtown Brattleboro—but also a lot more. At the Slow Living Expo you can dance to “MOO-sic,” check out the crafts village, watch the goat Olympics, or compete in a pie baking competition. Grab five friends and join the Human Foosball Tournament (teams of six). But save your energy for Sunday with the Tour de Heifer bike ride.

The Calorie Burn: The Tour de Heifer is a 60- or 30-mile ride that follows dirt roads with minimal pavement and plenty of hills. A less challenging (but still hilly!) 15-mile country ride follows a scenic riverside route. strollingoftheheifers.com