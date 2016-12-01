Our Picks For The Weekend, Dec. 2-4

Not sure what to do this weekend? Visit Santa, challenge yourself on the rock wall, trim some trails or run an epic 5K in a santa suit.

Dec. 3 | Visit With Santa, Stowe, Vt.

On Saturday, visit Santa on his sleigh on Stowe Mercantile. (Did you know that this particular Santa actually drives a snowplow?) For every child that visits Santa, $10 will be donated to the Lamoille Community Food Share. See more information here.

Dec. 3 |MetroRock’s Heady Topout , Essex Junction, Vt.

This Saturday, MetroRock will bring back the Heady Topout: A climbing competition, dance performance, a festival, and a party. With a live performance from local band Brickdrop and prizes for qualifiers, this event promises to bring the goods. Registration starts at $25 for members and $35 for non-members. metrorock.com/heady_topout

Dec. 3 | Braintree Mt. Forest Ridge Trail Tour & Trim, Randolph, Vt.

Join Rochester Area Sports Trail Alliance and backcountry enthusiasts for a day trimming the trails. Help keep the backcountry maintained, and get a ridge-line hike as a perk! When the working day is done, head to the Bell Gates cabin for a bonfire, food and refreshments. Check out the event Facebook page for details.

Dec. 4| Santa Hustle 5K & Half Marathon

See South Portland, ME unlike ever before as thousands of Santas race along the streets. Jingle all the way through the course with candy and cookies, festive music, creative Christmas images, and so much it more. It is all designed to get you in the perfect holiday mood. santahustle.com/new-england/

Dec 4 | Circus Events at NECCA, Brattleboro, Vt.

Circus Academy for Heroes & Villains : WRCC Fall Student Show: Vocational students from Brattleboro Union High School strut their stuff in this comical show. Plus, plan ahead for the Flying Nut, NECCA’s version of the Nutcracker, from Dec. 16-18. necenterforcircusarts.org

