Adventures Featured+ Our 2018 #Vanlife Photo Challenge June 13, 2018June 13, 2018 Abagael Giles 62 Views #vanlife, adventure, Travel All submissions must be received by July 9. 2018 #Vanlife Photo Challenge We think #Vanlife is alive and well in The Northeast. Send us an adventure shot of your rig in New England, Quebec or The Adirondacks for a chance to win $100 or be featured in an upcoming issue. Your name?* First Last Your email so we can let you know if you've been selected?* Give us your best van/vehicle adventure photos (Hi res, 300 DPI/1 MB preferred). Think #vanlife shots of your enviable abode in a beautiful New England/Adirondack/Quebec setting. You can submit up to 3 photos.Have another shot?And one more. Don't forget one of the interior!Have a great video to share? Upload a file or send us a link (YouTube preferred). Upload your videoUntitledTell us about your #vanlife vehicle: what improvements have you made? Don't skimp on the details. Be proud of your decked out van!Tell us about your favorite van-friendly campsite in New England, Quebec or the Adirondacks. Give us the details: name, location, why you love it.If we love your story, you'll be eligible for a prize and we may publish it in an upcoming issue of Vermont Sports and share it on our website and social media pages.* Yes, you may share photos of my vehicle and my story.