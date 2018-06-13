Our 2018 #Vanlife Photo Challenge

2018 #Vanlife Photo Challenge We think #Vanlife is alive and well in The Northeast. Send us an adventure shot of your rig in New England, Quebec or The Adirondacks for a chance to win $100 or be featured in an upcoming issue.

Your name? * First Last

Your email so we can let you know if you've been selected? *

Give us your best van/vehicle adventure photos (Hi res, 300 DPI/1 MB preferred). Think #vanlife shots of your enviable abode in a beautiful New England/Adirondack/Quebec setting. You can submit up to 3 photos.

Have another shot?

And one more. Don't forget one of the interior!

Have a great video to share? Upload a file or send us a link (YouTube preferred).

Upload your video

Untitled

Tell us about your #vanlife vehicle: what improvements have you made? Don't skimp on the details. Be proud of your decked out van!

Tell us about your favorite van-friendly campsite in New England, Quebec or the Adirondacks. Give us the details: name, location, why you love it.

If we love your story, you'll be eligible for a prize and we may publish it in an upcoming issue of Vermont Sports and share it on our website and social media pages. * Yes, you may share photos of my vehicle and my story.

